June 11 marks Yarn Bombing Day

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Yarn Bombing Day is celebrated on June 11 every year to honor crocheting or knitting patterns onto public structure or form.

Yarn bombing is said to be done with a spirit of beautification, bringing colorful patterns to everyday sights.

Knitting is great exercise for your fine motor skills, works as a stress reliever, and can knit a sense of community.

You can celebrate yarn bombing day by researching past projects, creating your own masterpieces, and searching for any local events to celebrate with others.