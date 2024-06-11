Skip to Content
June 11 marks Yarn Bombing Day

June 11
(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Yarn Bombing Day is celebrated on June 11 every year to honor crocheting or knitting patterns onto public structure or form.

Yarn bombing is said to be done with a spirit of beautification, bringing colorful patterns to everyday sights.

Knitting is great exercise for your fine motor skills, works as a stress reliever, and can knit a sense of community.

You can celebrate yarn bombing day by researching past projects, creating your own masterpieces, and searching for any local events to celebrate with others.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

