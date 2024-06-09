President Biden and First Lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Aisne-Marne Cemetery

AISNE, France (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden marked his final day in France with a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery Sunday.

The president and first lady participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery, which contains the graves of over 2,000 American soldiers, most of whom fought in World War I.

The ceremony brings to close multi-day trip to France for President Biden, where he marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day and had a state visit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Speaking to reporters, the president reflected on the importance of his visit and having European allies.

"And the idea that we're able to avoid being engaged in major battles in Europe, it's just not realistic. That's why it's so important that we continue to have the alliances we have, continue to be beef up those alliances, continue to keep NATO strong, continue to do what we've been able to do for the last, since the end of World War II." President Joe Biden

While speaking to reporters, President Biden talked about the significance of allies and urging against becoming isolationists.

"I think there's a new, a rise in the sense, of some within the in the country wanting to let that slip, the idea that we become semi-isolationists now, which some are talking about, I mean, the idea we had to wait all those months just to get the money because we were waiting. I mean, it just, it's just, it's not who we are. It's not who America is." President Joe Biden

Biden also talked about what surprised him on his trip to France saying, "Even though I've been here before, it surprised me how much it awakened my sense of why it's so valuable to have these alliances, why it's so critical. That's the way you stop wars, not start wars."