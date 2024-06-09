City of Metropolis hosts Superman Celebration

METROPOLIS, Ill. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The city of Metropolis, Illinois is welcoming fans near and far to take part in its Superman Celebration this weekend.

"Twenty-five hours so it was quite the drive," said Tony Kent and Shelley Baron, visitors from Canada.

Kent is an artist and traveled from Quebec, Canada for this weekend's celebration. They say one of the greatest things about the Superman Celebration is the atmosphere.

"It's friendly and homey. It feels like we're really here in Superman's town. You know what, that was crazy. The festival embodies all the strong values of the character. You know, in the world that we're living, that's a good thing that everybody is linked by that positive energy that Superman represents I think in our pop culture." Tony Kent & Shelley Baron, visitors from Canada

Jonathan Dye and Kenny Poloski are taking that positive energy seriously too as they're encouraging the customers at their food truck to join a raffle to benefit the community.

"It's great to see the community come out and kind of support the community and provide some food. We're raising money to kind of feed the kids this summer since they're out of school," Dye expressed.

The raffle is being held at the B-52's Food Truck on the Main Strip.

"I just love to give back to the community. You know, I'm from Ballard originally, but I try to help all the surrounding areas. You know, we've done a lot there in our local community, we're branching out. You know, its a good thing. A lot of happy people and smiling faces out here." Kenny Poloski, B-52's Food Truck

That sense of camaraderie is scheduled to continue through Sunday.