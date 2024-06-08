Israel Defense Forces rescues four Israeli hostages

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) rescued four Israeli hostages alive in Gaza during an operation on Saturday, June 8, footage shows.

Aerial footage, released by the IDF, shows the rescue of three of the four hostages, taken by Hamas on October 7 during the Nova music festival, being led to a rescue helicopter near the coastline in Gaza on Saturday.

The rescue operation was carried out by the IDF, national police, and Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with two of the four hostages, Noa Argamani, 25, and Andrey Kozlov, 27, on Saturday. The other two rescued hostages are Almog Meir Jan, 21, and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

Saturday’s operation targeted two areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the IDF said.

The Gaza Government Media Office, which is run by Hamas, said that the Israeli strike left a large number of people dead and injured in the streets.