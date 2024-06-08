Skip to Content
Clarence Thomas acknowledges trips with billionaire Harlan Crow

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took a trip to Bali with billionaire friend Harlan Crow, according to the justice's annual report on financial disclosures released Friday.

The annual reports, filed by all the justices, list items, including outside earnings, gifts and stock holdings.

In the report, Thomas said spent one night in a Bali hotel with Crow and Crow's wife. He also mentions a 2019 California excursion to a private club with Crow.

The report says Thomas "inadvertently omitted" the trips from his 2019 disclosure.

A new code of conduct was adopted by the high court last year after questions were raised about the ethics of some of the justices.

Critics of the code of conduct say it is toothless since it lacks a mechanism of enforcement.

