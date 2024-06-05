AHA predicts Americans will have cardiovascular disease by 2050

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The American Heart Association (AHA) predicts about 61% of U.S. adults will have cardiovascular disease in the next two decades.

The group released research on Tuesday, finding 45 million adults will have some form of cardiovascular disease or a stroke by 2050. That's up from 28 million in 2020.

Researchers say a big driver of this trend is the growing number of people likely to develop high blood pressure, which puts them more at risk for a heart attack or stroke.

An aging population is also a factor.

Heart disease is responsible for more than 800,000 deaths every year, making it the leading killer of Americans.