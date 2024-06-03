Two police officers and suspect shot in Queens

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two police officers were shot in Queens overnight in a chaotic scene that also saw a suspect wounded.

The officers were treated at a local hospital, and released to a group salute from their fellow officers.

Police say the officers were injured after trying to pull over a wrong way moped driver. The officers believed the driver was connected to a string of robberies. The two officers chased him a few blocks And NYPD officials say he fired at them during that chase.

One officer was hit in his bulletproof vest while the other suffered a bullet to the leg. The suspect was shot once in the right ankle.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment in stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.