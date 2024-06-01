Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother, dies

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former First Lady Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, has died Friday morning.

According to a family statement, Robinson passed away peacefully at age 86.

Chicago was her hometown, but she agreed to move to the White House in 2009 to help care for her granddaughters Sasha and Malia, who were seven and ten-years-old at the time.

Former President Barack Obama has credited Robinson with keeping his daughters grounded while they grew up in the White House.