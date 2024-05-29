Skip to Content
Melinda Gates to donate $1 billion in women's rights

today at 6:19 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Melinda French Gates says she will donate $1 billion to women and family fights around the globe for the next two years.

In a New York Times op-ed published Tuesday, French Gates said her donation will also go to protecting reproductive rights in the post-Dobbs era.

The former wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates has already begun directing new grants through her pivotal ventures organization to groups that protect women's rights, including the National Women's Law Center, the National Domestic Workers alliance and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

In the fall, French Gates said she will introduce a $250 million initiative focused on improving the mental and physical health of women and girls globally through an open call to grass-roots organizations.

Melinda French Gates announced earlier this month that she'd step down from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

