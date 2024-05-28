Study shows having tattoos could increase a person’s risk of developing lymphoma

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Having tattoos could increase a person's risk of developing lymphoma, according to Swedish researchers who analyzed more than 11,000 participants.

Nearly 3,000 of those individuals had lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, between the ages of 20 and 60.

The study found that the risk of developing lymphoma was 21% higher among those who were tattooed. The risk was also highest among those who had their first tattoo less than two years prior.

Researchers did not find any evidence of an increased risk with larger sized tattoos.

The study found that the most common types of cancer were diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

Researchers say they will now examine whether there is a link between tattoos and other forms of cancer and inflammatory diseases.