Skip to Content
National-World

Study shows having tattoos could increase a person’s risk of developing lymphoma

By ,
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:52 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Having tattoos could increase a person's risk of developing lymphoma, according to Swedish researchers who analyzed more than 11,000 participants.

Nearly 3,000 of those individuals had lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, between the ages of 20 and 60.

The study found that the risk of developing lymphoma was 21% higher among those who were tattooed. The risk was also highest among those who had their first tattoo less than two years prior.

Researchers did not find any evidence of an increased risk with larger sized tattoos.

The study found that the most common types of cancer were diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma.

Researchers say they will now examine whether there is a link between tattoos and other forms of cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content