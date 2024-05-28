CDC reports a rise in children diagnosed with ADHD

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The number of children being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is on the rise.

That is according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers examined data from more than 45,000 parent responses to the 2022 National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH).

They found that in 2022, seven million children between the ages of three and 17 had previously been diagnosed with ADHD, an increase of one million from 2016.

That equates to nearly one in nine U.S. children being diagnosed with ADHD at some point in their lives.

Researchers believe one reason for the increase could be that public awareness has changed over time as more children may be getting correctly diagnosed with ADHD.