Skip to Content
National-World

One dead, seven injured in mass shooting in Michigan

By ,
today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:17 PM

LANSING, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A teenager is dead and six others injured following a mass shooting Monday morning in Lansing, Michigan.

Lansing police said the shooting happened at Rotary Park just before 3:00pm Eastern. When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd with several people hurt. A second shooting scene was reported nearby.

The Lansing Fire Department took the victims to a nearby hospital, where a 17-year-old later died. At least one of the other six who were injured is listed in critical condition.

Police said the victims' ages ranged from 15- to 20-years-old.

Lansing police said no arrests have yet been made, but that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released a statement writing in part that "This is a case of people using guns to settle arguments. My thoughts to go out to the victims and their families."

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content