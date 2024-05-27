One dead, seven injured in mass shooting in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A teenager is dead and six others injured following a mass shooting Monday morning in Lansing, Michigan.

Lansing police said the shooting happened at Rotary Park just before 3:00pm Eastern. When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd with several people hurt. A second shooting scene was reported nearby.

The Lansing Fire Department took the victims to a nearby hospital, where a 17-year-old later died. At least one of the other six who were injured is listed in critical condition.

Police said the victims' ages ranged from 15- to 20-years-old.

Lansing police said no arrests have yet been made, but that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor released a statement writing in part that "This is a case of people using guns to settle arguments. My thoughts to go out to the victims and their families."