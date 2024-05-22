Three foreign countries to recognize a Palestinian state, Biden administration pushing back

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Biden administration is pushing back against a move from three European countries to recognize a Palestinian state.

On Wednesday, a White House spokesperson said President Joe Biden believes a Palestinian state should be recognized through negotiations, but not through unilateral recognition.

This comes after Spain, Norway and Ireland announced plans to formally recognize the state of Palestine, joining 140 other nations that have already done so. The move is likely to bolster the Palestinian cause and strain relations with Israel.

Shortly after the announcement, Israel recalled its ambassadors from all three countries.

Over the weekend, Biden reiterated that he supports a two-state solution in remarks during a commencement ceremony at Morehouse College. The president said it's the only solution where people live in peace, security, and dignity.

The majority 193 member United Nations General Assembly has previously voted in favor of granting the state of Palestine full membership in the U.N. However, the U.S. rejected Palestine's bid for membership during the Security Council vote in April.