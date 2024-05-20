Skip to Content
Two people shot at high school graduation ceremony in Missouri

today at 7:00 AM
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two people were shot and at least one person received medical attention at a high school graduation ceremony at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Sunday, May 19.

The incident took place during a graduation ceremony for Cape Central High School on Southeast Missouri State University’s campus, the university said, confirming two people were shot.

Cape Central High School said none of its students or staff were injured and the graduation would be rescheduled at a later date.

Footage filmed by Allen Bunch show the scene inside the venue where a voice over a loudspeaker asked people to “please calm down,” and a person receiving medical treatment outside the venue on Sunday.

Bunch told Storyful he and other attendees of the ceremony were asked to wait in place for around 30 minutes until the ceremony was ultimately cancelled.

Bunch said he saw law enforcement had detained two people after he exited the venue.

