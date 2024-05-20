Miami-Dade police chase ends with woman jumping into lake

MIAMI-DADE (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A high spped chase through Miami-Dade, Florida ends with a crash and a water rescue.

Newly released dash camera video shows the intense chase that reached speeds of up to 90-miles-per hour.

According to the arrest report, the incident unfolded earlier this month when 27-year-old Melina Logan allegedly stole a Honda during a test drive.

Troopers say she was driving recklessly, making aggressive lane changes amid heavy traffic and using the shoulder to pass vehicles.

The car eventually approaches standstill traffic before crashing into several cars and becoming pinned against a concrete wall.

Logan manages to crawl out of the car, and jumps off the highway ramp into a lake to flee authorities.

Officers threw ropes for her to grab, but when she refused, they jumped in to rescue her from the lake.

Logan, of North Carolina, was booked into jail on several charges including grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash, and resisting an officer.