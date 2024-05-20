Church in Kansas suffered heavy roof damage due to strong storms

NEWTON, Kan. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Strong storms caused damage in Kansas last night including in the town of Newton where a church suffered heavy roof damage.

The video is from the Church of Christ in Newton as the powerful storm tore part of the roof off the building and left debris strewn across the property.

Officials say at least three semi-trucks were also toppled by the high winds and that the county received several fire calls, likely due to lightning strikes.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while crews assess the damage.

Meanwhile, Newton's Chisolm Middle School will not have classes Monday due to storm damage, and the Red Cross is in town to provide assistance.

Elsewhere in the state, Harvey County Emergency Management asked people in Burrton to shelter in place for a time due to a chemical leak at an oil facility west of town, but that request has since been lifted.