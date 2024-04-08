Unified Command removes containers at Baltimore bridge

BALTIMORE, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Work crews have begun removing containers from the cargo ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse in the water.

Unified Command, which is coordinating the government agencies responding to the disaster, says removing the containers will allow crews to safely remove parts of the bridge that fell on the ship.

The operation is expected to continue through the week.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says the goal is to reopen the Port of Baltimore by the end of May.