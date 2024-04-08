Skip to Content
National-World

Unified Command removes containers at Baltimore bridge

By ,
today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:44 AM

BALTIMORE, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Work crews have begun removing containers from the cargo ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse in the water.

Unified Command, which is coordinating the government agencies responding to the disaster, says removing the containers will allow crews to safely remove parts of the bridge that fell on the ship.

The operation is expected to continue through the week.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says the goal is to reopen the Port of Baltimore by the end of May.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content