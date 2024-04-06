Two dead, seven people injured in Florida bar shooting

DORAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In Florida, two people are dead and a Doral police officer is among the seven people injured following an overnight bar shooting.

This all began at around 3:30am Saturday in the Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral. Officials said a security guard was trying to intervene during a dispute between patrons when one of them took out a gun and open fired.

The security guard was killed and six bystanders were also shot.

Officers responded and exchanged gunfire, killing the suspect. One of the officers was shot in lower extremity and was taken to the hospital along with those six victims.

"This is an extremely disappointing day in our South Florida community anytime a law enforcement officer is shot. It tears at the core fabric of our community. But we are grateful that he is alive and in stable condition," said Chief Edwin Lopez of the Doral Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.