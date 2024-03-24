Skip to Content
Powerball jackpot rises to more than $750 million

today at 10:38 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Powerball has climbed to more than $750 million for Saturday night's drawing as the winning numbers from the drawing were six-23-25-34-51 and Powerball three.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $360.8 million, which ranks as the ninth largest in the history of the game.

A Michigan Powerball player won an $842.4 million prize on New Year's, but since then there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Dillon Fuhrman

