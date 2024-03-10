Saturday’s Powerball jackpot estimated at $500 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - If you played the Powerball, check your tickets as the latest drawing took place Saturday night.

For the second time in 2024, the Powerball jackpot has surpassed half-a-billion dollars. The jackpot was at an estimated $521 million dollars with a cash value of $254.8 million dollars.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 30-36-49-52-63 and Powerball 16.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on January 1, 2024, by a single ticket in Michigan.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.