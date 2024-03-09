Mega Millions Jackpot jumps to $735 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Mega Millions Jackpot climbs to a whopping $735 million after Friday night's drawing.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn, bumping up the big prize to what is the sixth largest jackpot in the nearly 22-year history of the game.

While there was no jackpot winner, Mega Millions saw plenty of winning tickets at all other prize levels, including two players, one in Georgia and one in Texas, that matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next chance to win big will be Tuesday, March 12.