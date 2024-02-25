Oklahoma residents hold vigil to honor Nex Benedict

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens gathered at Norris Park in downtown Tahlequah to honor the life of Nex Benedict on Saturday, and the community is calling for a world where the LGBTQ community can live without fear.

"We just want to live. We just want to exist and have a life of our own, and just be. Just be," said Lilly Reinhardt, a vigil attendee.

Reinhardt was one of dozens attending Tahlequah's vigil for Nex Benedict. As a member of the LGBTQ community, she said she felt called to show solidarity.

Its very scary to just be in the current social environment that we have." Reinhardt expressed.

Support from near and far

Also attending the vigil is Jeremy Sheppard. He says being an openly gay man in Oklahoma is tough.

"It's not easy. But you know, you have to live your life. You cant hide. Thats what they want, people want you to hide," Sheppard added.

No member of the LGBTQ community had to hide at Saturday's vigil, hosted by equality group TahlEquality. Its president, Sanj Cooper, says they've felt the support from near and far.

"We've had support from Michigan to Massachusetts. Even as far out as Europe," Cooper shared.

"We're all human beings"

People took turns expressing their thoughts, and paying their respects to Nex with candles in hand.

Keeping the community safe were Tahlequah Police and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service. Also, there were people not part of the LGBTQ community, like Blaine Caldwell.

"It's important to be here because we're all human beings," Caldwell spoke.

Cooper dreams of a world where all agree with Caldwell saying, "Sometimes, there's a time where you sit back and watch and there's a time for action. It's the time for action."