Bill Post, Pop-Tart creator, passes away at 96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The creator of the Pop-Tart has passed away in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

William Post, also known as Bill, created the Pop-Tart after being approached by manufacturer Kellogg's to create a treat that could go in a toaster.

"He would be amazed at the big deal we're making of this. He was a very humble guy," said Dan Post, Bill's son.

Pop-Tart, arguably one of the most well-known toaster treats in America, is so well-known, a movie is being made, centering around the "crazy good" pastry.

"He knew about it and people told him about it and he said to me, 'Have you heard that? Is that for real?' And I said, 'Yeah, I think it is and we're going to have to watch that.' He just stands amazed at what has happened over the 60 years," Dan shared.

More than just the face behind Pop-Tart

But what many people don't know is that Bill lived in Grand Rapids. According to Dan, Bill passed away this past Saturday. He was 96 years old.

Dan says his father was much more than just the face behind the Pop-Tart.

"I would say that's just a small part of who he was. He was so much more than the pop-tart story. That's what he's known for in other circles, but to his friends and family, he was just sweet, old Bill. My Dad wasn't just my Dad. Later in life, we became very good friends because when you're as old as I am and as young as he acted, there wasn't much age difference. We did a lot of trips together. He especially liked to bike, so we would bike in places that were flat, like the Netherlands." Dan Post, Bill's son

The 96-year-old was raised on the southside of Grand Rapids. One of seven children of Dutch immigrants.

Drafting up the idea

Dan was 14-years-old when his father drafted up the idea of the Pop-Tart. At the time, Bill was the plant manager of Hekman, later known as The Keebler Company.

"He would often bring home samples of new products and I thought, 'Oh, here we go again.' We were the guinea pigs because he would come home every night and say, 'Try these,' and believe me, the first ones would not have made the market. A little cardboard-like, but they kept getting better." Dan Post, Bill's son

Now, 60 years later, Dan says his children and grandchildren keep a box of Pop-Tarts on-hand not only as a sweet treat, but as a way to remember grandpa.

"Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," co-written by, directed by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, will premiere on Netflix on May 3, 2024.