Cincinnati Zoo celebrates Fiona the Hippo’s 7th birthday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A big day Wednesday for one of the Cincinnati Zoo's most famous and beloved residents.

Fiona the Hippo turns seven-years-old and is treated to a special cake and other treats to celebrate the day.

Back in 2017, Fiona was born six-weeks premature, weighing only 29 pounds. But now, she is seven years old and thriving. At her age, Fiona is approaching hippo adulthood and now weighs more then 2,400 pounds.

The zoo is celebrating the day by offering admission for just $7.00.