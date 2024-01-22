Skip to Content
Schools in Oregon reopen following series of winter storms

January 22, 2024
PORTLAND, Oreg. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Several schools around Portland are reopening today (Monday) after a series of winter storms rocked the region.

Students will head back to class after a week of snow and ice-related closures. However, some schools will remain closed, perhaps for another week, due to extensive water damage from burst pipes.

Portland Public Schools announced that classes would remain canceled for Friday, marking the fourth snow day.

Schools in the Columbia River Gorge are faced with more winter weather on the way.

Some schools in that area have canceled or have issued a two-hour late start while some are operating remotely.

