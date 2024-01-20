Skip to Content
Three people dead, one injured in auto shop shooting in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were killed and one person injured after a shooting in Baltminore, Maryland Friday night.

Just after 8:00pm, Baltimore police officers responded to a shooting near an auto shop.

Upon arrival, officers found three male victims with multiple gunshot wounds who were each pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the victims were found outside while the other found inside a business. The fourth victim took himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident started with a dispute that began inside before spilling outside to the street.

Police have not made any arrests and are still searching for suspects.

