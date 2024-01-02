Police in New York say crash was intentional, suspect identified

UPDATE: Rochester police say a Syracuse man intentionally crashed his car outside the Kodak Center on New Year's Day, killing himself and two others.

Officials confirmed 35-year-old Michael Avery was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed into another car as people were leaving the concert venue.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said the suspect made multiple gas and gas container purchases before the crash.

Two people died at the scene and at least nine others were injured.

The suspect's motives are still unknown, but officials said there is no evidence of a political or social biases at this time, adding that the man may have been suffering from mental health issues, according to his family.

An investigation is ongoing.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY)

Authorities said a Ford Expedition slammed into a Mitsubishi Outlander that was exiting the Kodak Center parking lot and burst into flames just before 1:00am. The crash occurred as hundreds of people were leaving a concert.

The force of the crash caused the two SUVs to go through a group of people in the crosswalk, and into two other cars.

Two people traveling in the Mitsubishi were killed and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Expedition is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At least three others are being treated at the hospital.

Locating gas canisters

On Tuesday, RPD held a press conference, with Rochester Mayor Malik Evans in attendance, where they said after the fire was extinguished, first responders located at least a dozen gasoline canisters at the scene.

"Based on the danger level associated with these the Rochester Police Department Bomb Squad and the Joint Arson Task Force responded to the scene." Chief David Smith, Rochester Police Department

"I want to offer my condolences to those families and those individuals that lost their lives, and I ask the community to pray not only for those that have lost their life, but also those that are injured, and pray for a speedy recovery for them as they go through the injuries that they sustained..." Malik Evans, Mayor of Rochester

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and RPD Major Crimes Unit confirmed they are investigating the crash.