One twin born on New Year’s Eve, one twin born on New Year’s Day

A set of twins born overnight on New Year's Eve in South Jersey don't share the same birth date, or even the same birth year.

Photos taken by Virtua Voorhees Hospital shows first-time parents, Eve and Billy, holding their twin sons Ezra and Ezekial.

As it turns out, older brother Ezra was born at 11:48pm Eastern Time on New Year's Eve while slightly younger brother Ezekial was born at 12:28am Eastern Time on New Year's Day; that means one was born in 2023, the other in 2024.

What also makes this even more special is that Ezra shares his birthday with his dad, who is also a New Year's Eve baby.