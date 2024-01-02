Missing foreign exchange student from China found in Utah

RIVERDALE, Utah (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Chinese foreign exchange student who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found safe, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at his home in Riverdale.

Authorities said he was found in an apparent "cyber-kidnapping" scheme to extort $80,000 dollars from the student's family.

Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcefully taken from his home. He was later found Sunday night in a tent near the Brigham City area.

Authorities said the student's family received a ransom note and believed he was in danger while he also believed his family was in danger.

The family paid the ransom before he was found.