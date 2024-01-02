Skip to Content
National-World

Missing foreign exchange student from China found in Utah

By ,
today at 6:32 AM
Published 6:45 AM

RIVERDALE, Utah (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Chinese foreign exchange student who was reported missing last week in Utah has been found safe, according to authorities.

The 17-year-old student was reported missing Friday, a day after he was last seen at his home in Riverdale.

Authorities said he was found in an apparent "cyber-kidnapping" scheme to extort $80,000 dollars from the student's family.

Riverdale police initially said that they believed the student had been forcefully taken from his home. He was later found Sunday night in a tent near the Brigham City area.

Authorities said the student's family received a ransom note and believed he was in danger while he also believed his family was in danger.

The family paid the ransom before he was found.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content