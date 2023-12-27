Skip to Content
Three people hospitalized following a shooting at a Massachusetts Pizza Hut

today at 7:12 AM
LYNN, Mass. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in a Massachusetts Pizza Hut.

The shooting broke out at a shopping plaza Tuesday night, with the windows of the Pizza Hut being shattered from the gunfire.

Three people had to be hospitalized due to their injuries. All of which are considered serious.

According to the store manager, a car allegedly pulled up to the store and opened fire on the three victims while they were eating.

The investigation is still in the early stages, as police are looking to identify the suspect or suspects.

