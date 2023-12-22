Skip to Content
Maury Povich announces paternity of a four-month-old baby orangutan

DENVER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The paternity of an adorable four-month-old baby orangutan named Siska, born at the Denver Zoo, has been a mystery since she was born in August, but now, the mystery is over.

While Siska is four-months-old, it has been unclear whether her father was 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya.

So, the zoo chose none other than Maury Povich to reveal the results of the paternity tests. Povich best known for delivering the results of paternity tests on his former daytime talk show, with lines like, "You are not the father."

Povich made the big reveal Tuesday in a video posted on the Denver Zoo's X page.

"Berani, you are the father," the host announced in an endearing video that included sounds of applause and cheers from the zoo staff.

