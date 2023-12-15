General Motors announces layoffs for next year

(NBC) - General Motors (GM) has announced it plans to layoff some 1,300 workers in Michigan starting next year with some vehicle lines end production.

The layoffs include 945 workers at GM's Orion assembly plant where Chevrolet Bolt's are produced.

GM will end production on the bolt after this year.

The plant will then be retooled to build electric trucks and come back online in late 2025.

Another 369 layoffs will be at the Lansing Grand River Facility, where Chevy Camaros are built.

This will mark the end of the sixth generation of the venerable American muscle car.

However, GM has assured customers that "This is not the end of the Camaro's story."

The Camaro nameplate is expected to return in some fashion, likely in an electrified form, somewhere down the road.

But the company has not announced any further details.

The automaker did say they anticipate, "Having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM national agreement."