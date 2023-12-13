U.S. Department of Education investigates alleged ethnic discrimination across colleges

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The U.S. Department of Education has expanded the number of colleges under investigation for alleged ethnic discrimination.

Six more schools are now being investigated for possible Title VI violations:

Stanford

Rutgers

UCLA

UC San Diego

University of Washington

Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington

Those schools join more than more than a half-dozen others, including Harvard, Cornell, and Columbia, under investigation in the wake of protests following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

Details on what led to the investigations were not clear.

But, according to the Department of Education, Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race or national origin, Including shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.