Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor, dies at 61

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street" actor, dead at 61.

Braugher passed away after a brief illness, according to a representative, but details about the illness were not mentioned.

Braugher was best known for his role as police officers on two very different shows: First, as Detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series, "Homicide: Life on the Street," which earned him an Emmy. Then, Braugher reintroduced himself to a whole new generation in 2013 as the deadpan Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy series, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He was nominated for Emmy Awards 11 times and won twice in his decades-long career that stretched from "Glory" in 1989 to "Men of a Certain Age" in 2009-11 to the career-twist comedy of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."