Six-story building in the Bronx partially collapses

BRONX, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Rescue crews in the Bronx are searching through the rubble of a partial building collapse.

The corner of a six-story residential building came crashing down around 4:00pm on Monday.

Authorities say there have been no reports of injuries so far, but crews are searching through a massive pile of debris for people who may be trapped.

Search dogs are also aiding in the rescue operation.

"I think it's really important to enforce that this is an ongoing operation. So, our members behind me as we speak are still conducting search and rescue and they will do so until they find someone or confirm that there is no one under that rubble. We have our drone up surveying the area, seeing if we can find additional information about potential patients and areas of potential instability. We have our K-9 unit here helping us search for potential victims. And we have all of our specially trained firefighters, tactical units, collapse units and EMTs and rescue medics who are trained specifically to treat someone in a collapse." Laura Kavanagh, New York City Fire Commissioner

A witness spoke to NBC News and said people inside a bodega at street level knew something was seriously wrong when they heard a loud noise and then a water pipe burst.

They ran to safety minutes before the corner collapsed.