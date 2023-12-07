Wisconsin woman accused of murder to be sentenced

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (AP / NBC) - The Wisconsin woman convicted of murder in the eye drop poisoning of a friend is set to be sentenced Thursday in Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

A jury has convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend's water with eye drops five years ago.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Waukesha County jury convicted 39-year-old Jessy Kurczewski of Franklin of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft in connection with the death of Lynn Hernan of Pewaukee.

Hernan was found dead in her condo in 2018. Analysts found tetrahydrozoline, a chemical found in Visine, in her system.

According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski told investigators she gave Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine.

Prosecutors also accused Kurczewski of stealing more than $290,000 from Hernan.

