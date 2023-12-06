Biden to press Congress to pass Ukraine aid package in Wednesday speech, as US offers dire warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to publicly call on Congress to pass tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance for Ukraine as his administration warns of dire consequences for Kyiv if lawmakers don’t act.

Biden’s address on Wednesday comes hours after he huddled with leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democracies, which have staunchly supported Ukraine against Russia’s ongoing invasion, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden has asked Congress for nearly $106 billion to fund the wars in Ukraine, Israel and other security needs, but has faced stiff resistance on Capitol Hill, primarily from GOP lawmakers.

