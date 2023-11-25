Skip to Content
Saturday marks 60 years since JFK was laid to rest

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Saturday marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest following his assassination.

President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 on November 22 in Texas and laid to rest three days later.

On November 25, 1963, he had a procession through Washington, D.C. and a state funeral held at St. Matthew's Cathedral.

His burial at Arlington Cemetery drew a large crowd to pay their respects and mourn the loss of the late president.

President Kennedy's services were televised allowing the public to see the ceremony in its entirety.

