Wednesday marks 60th anniversary of JFK assassination

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Wednesday, November 22 will mark 60 years since th assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The nation's 35th President was shot and killed while riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.

He was just 46 years old.

Kennedy's death sent shock waves around the world, later leading to several conspiracies surrounding the event and those involved, including accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

Several events are set to take place across the country to commemorate Kennedy's death.