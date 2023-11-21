Skip to Content
Wednesday marks 60th anniversary of JFK assassination

today at 12:06 PM
Published 12:57 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Wednesday, November 22 will mark 60 years since th assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The nation's 35th President was shot and killed while riding in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.

He was just 46 years old.

Kennedy's death sent shock waves around the world, later leading to several conspiracies surrounding the event and those involved, including accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

Several events are set to take place across the country to commemorate Kennedy's death.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

