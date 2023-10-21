Florida mom kills herself, twins found dead at home

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A investigation is underway in Florida after two children were found dead in their home.

The bodies of the five-year-old twins were discovered soon after their mother apparently died by suicide.

But, the children's cause of death is still a mystery.

"There is no history here. There's no history of allegations of abuse or neglect, or anything like that," said Sheriff Dennis Lemma of the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Witness accounts

A horrible situation nobody saw coming. Witnesses say a woman pulled over on the 417 Bridge, heading south over Lake Jesup a little after 8:30am Eastern, then jumped.

The body of 31-year-old Catorreia Hutto quickly recovered, but her life lost.

A trip to her home near Sanford added to the grief: Hutto's five-year-old twins, Ahmad and Ava Jackson were found dead, and the cause of death is now a mystery.

"They went into the house and found the two children, in bed, who appeared at first to be sleeping, later to identify that they are deceased...No signs of trauma inside the house, no pools of blood, no obvious trauma to the children who were inside the house," Lemma shared.

"Deeply saddened"

The medical examiner will have to figure out what happened to them.

Lemma said Hutto's mom says she has struggled with depression for a good bit of her life.

The superintendent of the charter school the twins attended released a statement saying, "The entire UCP community is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of two of our Seminole County School's kindergarten students and feel shocked by the circumstances."

A neighbor, Latoshia Reynolds, expressed her condolences saying, "I am absolutely heartbroken. I have empathy. I don't have to know her to feel...I have a daughter of my own, and what first comes to be is that she may not have had anyone to reach out to."