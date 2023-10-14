Ford announces additional layoffs amid the UAW strike

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Ford Motor Company says it's laying off another 550 employees at six plants as early as Monday.

The layoffs affects more than 300 employees who work at the Sharonville Transmission Plant in Ohio, and another 100 employees who work at the Dearborn Stamping Plant in Michigan.

Ford said the layoffs are directly connected to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. Ford also said it must reduce the production of parts that are no longer needed because of strikes at other Ford factories.

Earlier this week, more than 8,000 workers at the Kentucky Ford Truck Plant in Louisville went on strike.

The union has a number of demands, including a 40% pay increase.