Skip to Content
National-World

Ford announces additional layoffs amid the UAW strike

By , ,
today at 1:06 PM
Published 1:15 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Ford Motor Company says it's laying off another 550 employees at six plants as early as Monday.

The layoffs affects more than 300 employees who work at the Sharonville Transmission Plant in Ohio, and another 100 employees who work at the Dearborn Stamping Plant in Michigan.

Ford said the layoffs are directly connected to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. Ford also said it must reduce the production of parts that are no longer needed because of strikes at other Ford factories.

Earlier this week, more than 8,000 workers at the Kentucky Ford Truck Plant in Louisville went on strike.

The union has a number of demands, including a 40% pay increase.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content