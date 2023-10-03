Nationwide Emergency Alert Test to be conducted on Oct. 4

TVs, radios, and individuals with cell phones will be sent test messages on Wednesday

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct a nationwide test on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 11:20 a.m. MST.

FEMA and FCC will test the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The WEA test message will be sent to all individuals with cell phones in either English or Spanish,

depending on the phone's language settings.

While the EAS test message will be sent to radios and televisions.

Arizona's Department of Emergency and Military Affairs said wireless phones will get the message once and listed what to expect from the WEA test:

Starting at around 11:20 a.m. MST, cell towers will broadcast the test for about 30

minutes.

minutes. The message on phones will read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless

Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

Emergency Alert System. No action is needed." Phones set to Spanish will display: "ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de

Alerta de Emergencia. No se necesita acción."

The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs said the WEA are sent by authorized government agencies through FEMA's Integrated PublicAlert and Warning System.

And this is to wireless providers who deliver them to compatible handsets in specific areas and the alerts include unique tones and vibrations to ensure accessibility, and for people with disabilities.