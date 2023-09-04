Skip to Content
Key West residents hold parade to honor Jimmy Buffett

today at 6:46 AM
KEY WEST, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Key West held a parade to honor legendary singer Jimmy Buffett on Sunday.

Thousands lined Duval Street to bid farewell to the beloved "Margaritaville" singer. The marchers sang some of Buffett's best-known hits.

Buffett was known by some as the Pirate Laureate of the Florida Keys who perfected that laid-back beach bum sound.

Buffett died Friday at the age of 76. According to a statement on his website, the singer passed away after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

