Gunman on the run following shooting in Illinois

KENNEY, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman is on the run after a shooting in Kenney on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect has been described as Jose de Jesus Gomez Munoz, a Hispanic male that is five-foot, six- inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. Police say he was last seen driving a white 2019 Honda Accord.

The shooting took place shortly after 3:00pm Central time.

Authorities found one victim in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. Four other victims remained at the scene hiding from the suspect. Police learned from those victims that a fifth person had been fatally wounded.

Police are actively searching for Munoz and believe he could be heading to Mexico as he has ties there. He is wanted for murder and other felony charges.

"He could be a long way away or he could be in the area, we don't know. So people just need to be diligent in what they see. If they see something that they think that may be him, don't think well it wouldn't be him and don't call. Please call."