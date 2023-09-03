Fatal shooting at a high school football game in Louisiana

PORT ALLEN, Louis. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - In a game intended to unite the community, Friday night's rivalry football game between Port Allen and Brusly High Schools ended early when two shooting victims were rushed to the hospital.

A 16-year-old student and 28-year-old were both shot. The 16-year-old later died.

Port Allen Councilwoman Clerice Lacy was at the game.

"Last night, it was really heart wrenching, and it was just saddening. We're just still in disbelief. It was such a devastating, tragic, incident that occurred, as a result of senseless acts of violence," Lacy spoke.

Piecing together

The shooting happened at the concession stand near the bleachers and hundreds of spectators, but police are still piecing together what led up to the shooting.

"It's just about the community. You know our students, families. There were children at the event, I mean this is the first football game that we had for this year. everybody was excited to get out you know, the heat has been upon us and we just wanted to get out underneath these Friday night lights and the simplest act of violence occurred and that's not going to be tolerated." Landon Kroger, Public Information Officer for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

West Baton Rouge schools declined to make their leaders available for interviews. In a statement, the board said their priority is the teen's family, and when classes resume crisis teams will be available for grieving students.

"We must move forward. We must continue to support one another and stand. We are one West Baton Rouge Parish. We have two different schools, but we're one parish. What affects one affects the other, and this definitely did that," Lacy expressed.