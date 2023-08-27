Skip to Content
One dead, several people injured in overnight shooting

today at 10:57 AM
LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person is dead and several others are injured after an overnight shooting in Louisville, Kentucky.

Police said it happened at around 3:00am Eastern in downtown Louisville. Officers found one man dead at the scene. A woman said the man was her son, 37-year-old Terrance Bethel, and that he'd been out with friends at Southern Restaurant & Lounge when the shooting took place.

Police also said two men and three women were also injured and take to the University of Louisville Hospital. One of the men is in critical condition, but the rest are expected to survive.

A seventh victim was reportedly found at a separate hospital and their condition is unknown.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

