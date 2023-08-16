Michael Oher attends book signing amid lawsuit against the Tuohy family

OXFORD, Miss. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Retired NFL player Michael Oher was in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday for a book signing, just a day after filing a lawsuit against the Tuohy family.

While oher didn't make any comments about his claims that the Tuohy's tricked him into signing away his rights in a conservatorship, his supporters are hopeful that oher and the Tuohy's can work out their differences.

"I hope that the Tuohys and the Ohers make amends," said Pam James-Harris, an Oxford resident.

That was the message from many here in Oxford, where hundreds of folks showed up for Michael Oher's book signing on the Square.

Forgiveness is key

The 37-year-old retired Super Bowl champ filed a lawsuit Monday, claiming Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy tricked him into signing conservatorship documents instead of adoption papers back when he was 18.

In a scathing statement, the Tuohy's called the petition "ludicrous." The Touhy's lawyers claiming that this is a publicity stunt by oher to boost his book sales.

"I got mixed emotions about it, but I would hope that Michael is not doing it as a publicity stunt," James-Harris spoke.

The statement from the Tuohy's lawyers also reads, "The family has always been upfront about the conservatorship, and they would never oppose terminating it."

"I have never been in his shoes; I have never been in the Touhy's shoes. I guess if they felt like it was time to do something then it was time to do something. The scripture does say you shouldn't sue anybody, you should work it out," James-Harris expressed.

James-Harris said the key for both the Tuohys and Oher is forgiveness adding, "I still would encourage Michael to write and to forgive and I would say to the Tuohy's love each other, be forgiving and try to make amends."