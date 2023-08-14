Skip to Content
North Carolina Coast Guard rescue four divers

today at 12:44 PM
OAK ISLAND, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four divers lost off the coast of South Carolina are back on dry land thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.

The divers were reunited with family on the shore Monday morning.

They had been missing since Sunday afternoon when they failed to resurface near their boat 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. Multiple helicopters and patrol boats were involved in the search.

According to the Coast Guard, the divers were spotted early Monday morning thanks to an SOS strobe light. All four divers were alive, and no injuries were reported.

The divers rescued include a 46-year-old father and his 16-year-old son, the coast guard says. A 64-year-old and a 26-year-old were also rescued.

