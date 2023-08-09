Ticket sold in Florida wins the $1.58 billion Mega Millions pot

NEPTUNE BEACH, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A ticket sold in Florida has won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions pot.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix Supermarket in Neptune Beach. According to the lottery's website, it is expected to be the largest in the lottery's history.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The holder of Tuesday's winning ticket could choose to spread the full amount in annual payments over 29 years, or receive a lump sum payment estimated at about $783 million, both before taxes.