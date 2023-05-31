Texas outlet store reopens a month after deadly mass shooting

ALLEN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Allen Premium Outlets in Texas will reopen Wednesday, nearly a month after the deadly mass shooting there.

The center's hours will be from 10:00am until 8:00pm, Monday through Saturday, and from noon until 6:00pm on Sunday.

According to a message shared on the outlet's website, retailers will have the flexibility to set their own hours of operations at their own pace.

Shoppers are encouraged to check with each store before visiting.

On May 6, gunfire erupted outside the mall, killing eight people and wounding at least seven others.

The gunman was killed by an Allen police officer who was nearby on an unrelated call.