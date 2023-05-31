Skip to Content
National-World

Texas outlet store reopens a month after deadly mass shooting

By ,
today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:44 AM

ALLEN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Allen Premium Outlets in Texas will reopen Wednesday, nearly a month after the deadly mass shooting there.

The center's hours will be from 10:00am until 8:00pm, Monday through Saturday, and from noon until 6:00pm on Sunday.

According to a message shared on the outlet's website, retailers will have the flexibility to set their own hours of operations at their own pace.

Shoppers are encouraged to check with each store before visiting.

On May 6, gunfire erupted outside the mall, killing eight people and wounding at least seven others.

The gunman was killed by an Allen police officer who was nearby on an unrelated call.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content